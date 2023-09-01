Illinois Rock & Roll Museum to celebrate Hall of Fame weekend with legendary musicians

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet is hosting a Hall of Fame weekend this month.

The event is being held on September 16 and 17, and will feature some of the greatest musicians to ever come out of Illinois. There will also be a vinyl show and some VIP events.

The museum chairman spoke about the planned weekend to FOX 32 on Good Day Chicago Friday morning.

"And we have such great music from Illinois. There's a lot of inspiration from Illinois around the world, so I thought it was just time to acknowledge that," said Ron Romero.

The museum hopes to open its first floor this year.