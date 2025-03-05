Illinois schools may be forced to change mascots under proposed law

The Brief A proposed Illinois law would prohibit public schools from using mascots with derogatory names for people with disabilities. Freeburg High School’s mascot, the "Midgets," has drawn criticism from disability rights activists. The school has resisted past calls to change the mascot, but the new legislation could force a change by 2028.



A new bill introduced in the Illinois legislature could require schools across the state to change mascots that reference disabilities in a derogatory way.

The proposal comes as Freeburg High School, located about 25 miles from St. Louis, faces renewed criticism over its mascot, the "Midgets."

What we know:

The activist group Mascots Matter filed a complaint in January with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, arguing that Freeburg’s mascot violates federal anti-discrimination laws and offends people with dwarfism. The school prominently features the mascot’s name and cartoonish imagery on buildings, its website, and social media.

In response to the complaint, a Democratic lawmaker from Rockford introduced a bill that would ban public schools from using mascots that include derogatory terms for people with disabilities.

The backstory:

This is not the first time Freeburg High School has faced pressure to retire its mascot.

In 2014, the national organization Little People of America urged the school board to change the name, calling it derogatory, objectifying, and dehumanizing. However, the school ultimately kept the mascot after strong community support for its tradition.

What's next:

The proposed legislation will now move through the Illinois General Assembly.

If passed, the law would give schools, including Freeburg, until 2028 to phase out old logos, uniforms, and other materials.