Illinois schools rank among best online bachelor's, master's programs in the US

U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of the best online bachelor's and master's programs in the country Tuesday.

Three Illinois institutions ranked among the top 25 best online bachelor's programs, including the University of Illinois — Chicago, Loyola University and Illinois State University.

According to U.S. News, it evaluates factors such as graduation rates, faculty credentials and support services that are available remotely in order to rank the best accredited programs.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The top 25 bachelor's programs can be found below:

1. University of Florida

2. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University--Worldwide and University of Illinois--Chicago (tie)

4. Medical University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University--College Station and University of North Carolina--Charlotte (tie)

7. Arizona State University

8. Oregon State University and University of Central Florida (tie)

10. University of Arizona

11. CUNY School of Professional Studies, Ohio State University--Columbus and Utah State University

14. University of Georgia

15. George Washington University

16. University of Massachusetts--Amherst and University of Oklahoma\

18. North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina--Wilmington and Washington State University

21. Indiana University--Online, Loyola University Chicago, Syracuse University and University of Denver

25. University of Alabama, University at Buffalo--SUNY, Pennsylvania State University--World Campus, Illinois State University and Ball State University

When it comes to the best online MBA programs in the country, Southern Illinois University — Carbondale made the top 100 programs and is ranked 58.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign The Grainger College of Engineering ranked number four in the country for best online master's in engineering programs.

When ranking the best online master's in nursing programs in the U.S., Saint Xavier University is ranked number five.

For more rankings, click here.