Illinois Secretary of State advocates for freedom of speech and fights against book bans

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is taking a strong stand in defense of freedom of speech by supporting legislation aimed at preventing book bans.

The proposed legislation would enable the Secretary of State's office to provide grants to libraries that adhere to the principles outlined in the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights.

Speaking at a recent hearing, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias emphasized the importance of preserving unrestricted access to books and information. He argued that book bans can impede the educational process, particularly in terms of understanding diverse perspectives and worldviews.

"This legislation is important because both the concept and practice of banning books contradict the very essence of what our country stands for and what our Democracy was founded on. It also defies what education is all about: teaching our children to think for themselves," said Giannoulias.

In addition to his legislative efforts, the Secretary of State's office has launched a dedicated website, banbookbans.com. This platform serves as a resource for individuals to share their personal stories related to book bans and censorship. It also provides guidance on how to protect one's right to read and access information freely.