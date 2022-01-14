Illinois Secretary of State offices to shut down until Jan. 24

Illinois driver service facilities will remain closed for another week.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Secretary of State Departments including DMV's will remain closed until Jan. 24.

The facilities were initially set to reopen Monday.

White said this will give the Omicron surge more time to subside and he is encouraging people to visit ilsos.gov for online services.

White said three commercial driver’s license facilities will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. The CDL facilities are in Rockford, Springfield and Marion.

"We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions," White said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.