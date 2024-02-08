Expand / Collapse search

Illinois Senate Democrats propose bill in wake of funeral home misidentification scandal

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Senate Democrats are taking action to hold a funeral home accountable for its actions following a scandal in downstate Carlinville. 

The scandal involved the misidentification of hundreds of cremated remains provided to families.

In response, Senate Democrats have filed a bill aimed at implementing stricter regulations on current procedures within the funeral industry.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by State Senators Doris Turner and Bill Cunningham.