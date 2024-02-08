Illinois Senate Democrats propose bill in wake of funeral home misidentification scandal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Senate Democrats are taking action to hold a funeral home accountable for its actions following a scandal in downstate Carlinville.
The scandal involved the misidentification of hundreds of cremated remains provided to families.
In response, Senate Democrats have filed a bill aimed at implementing stricter regulations on current procedures within the funeral industry.
The proposed legislation is sponsored by State Senators Doris Turner and Bill Cunningham.