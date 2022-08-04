Illinois shoppers can save 5 percent on sales tax for clothes, school supplies starting Friday

School is back in session soon, which means back-to-school shopping is in full swing statewide.

Gov. Pritzker kicked off the back-to-school sales tax holiday Thursday.

Starting Friday, shoppers can save five-percent on sales tax for clothes and school supplies.

This means the tax will drop from just over six-percent down to just over one-percent.

"That's a reduction of 80 percent of the usual sales tax. Whether it's book bags, calculators, writing tablets, notebooks, binders, folders, clothing and footwear, if our students need it for school, it's covered by this tax cut," said Gov. Prtizker.

The sales tax holiday runs until Aug. 15.