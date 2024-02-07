Illinois Manufacturers' Association CEO urges action on smart carbon capture regulations

The state is aiming to adopt more environmentally friendly practices, the Illinois Manufacturers' Association announced this week.

The association discussed plans to advocate for the advancement of cutting-edge technology to reduce carbon emissions.

These initiatives are expected to benefit companies financially while also supporting the goals of Illinois lawmakers.

"We risk billions of dollars in economic opportunity and good jobs if we don't act this session to pass smart carbon capture and storage regulations," said Mark Denzler, the CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association.

Manufacturing, which is the largest contributor among industries, supports nearly a third of all jobs in the state.