Illinois State Fair unclaimed property auction includes rare treasures

Rare treasures, like a 14-karat white gold woman's double halo-style ring and a $500 bill from 1934, will go up for auction at the Illinois State Fair later this month.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs oversees the auction, which will also feature collectible basketball cards of seven Hall of Famers.

The live auction will take place on August 19, 2023, at the Lincoln Stage on the Illinois State Fairgrounds, located at 801 East Sangamon Avenue in Springfield. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The unclaimed property has been divided into 250 lots, and a preview will be available on August 2, 2023, at the Marine Bank Building located at 1 East Old State Capitol Plaza in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another preview of the items will be held on the day of the auction, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds before the auction begins.

Some items that will be at the Illinois State Fair auction on Aug. 19, 2023 | Provided

After ten years of unsuccessful attempts to locate the owners of unclaimed property, the items are put up for auction and all proceeds are held for the rightful owners in perpetuity.

For a full list of unclaimed property auction items, click HERE.