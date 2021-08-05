Illinois State Police arrest man after manhunt in west suburbs

A man was arrested by Illinois State Police Wednesday after an hours-long manhunt in Joliet.

Melvin D. Lenoir, 47, was pulled over by state police around 10:50 p.m. for speeding westbound on Interstate-80 in Will County, state police said.

When a state trooper tried arresting Lenoir, he allegedly fled the scene on foot and police initiated a manhunt, state police said.

Shortly after fleeing, Lenoir allegedly entered a nearby home where he was confronted by the owner, causing him to flee, state police said.

Just before 1:50 a.m., an officer observed Lenoir in a retail parking lot near 191st Street and LaGrange Road and placed him into custody, state police said.

Lenoir was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he awaits a bond hearing, according to state police.

