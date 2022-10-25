Illinois State Police identify suspect shot in Morrison during execution of search warrant

Illinois State Police have identified the suspect who was shot during the execution of a warrant last week.

On Oct. 21, ISP SWAT assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force with executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison.

Upon entry, officers heard what they thought were gunshots from inside the house.

While conducting a search, officers located the suspect, 48-year-old Aaron Linke. He was allegedly pointing a firearm at officers.

An ISP officer then fired at Linke.

Officers continued to search the residence and located a female with a gunshot wound. She was found in a separate room from where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

She was taken to an area hospital, and her name will not be released as she is considered a witness.

Linke was transported to an area hospital, where he remained on life support until Tuesday. He was declared brain-dead on Oct. 22.

The search warrant was for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Several firearms were recovered during the search, police said.

The investigation is open and ongoing.