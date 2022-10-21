Illinois State Police SWAT officer shoots armed suspect while executing search warrant: officials

A SWAT officer with Illinois State Police shot and wounded an armed suspect while executing a search warrant Friday morning in Morrison.

According to ISP, state police were assisting the "Blackhawk Area Task Force" with executing the search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street during the early morning hours.

As officers entered the residence, they heard gunshots from within the home.

During a search of the home, police say officers encountered the subject of the search warrant — who was allegedly armed — and a SWAT officer fired shots at the suspect.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Officers continued to search the home and in a separate section of the residence, discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both the suspect and woman were taken to area hospitals, police said. There is no word on their conditions.

The search warrant being executed was for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution.

The ISP officer who fired their gun, wounding the suspect, is a four-year, highly trained SWAT member of the Illinois State Police.

Officers who served the warrant were wearing body cameras and footage of the incident will be made public when possible.

The investigating is ongoing.