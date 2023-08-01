Illinois State Police launch new online crash reporting system

There's a new system being launched by the Illinois State Police that allows you to create a crash report online.

This means you don't need to wait for a trooper on the side of the road.

Police say this new system not only keeps you safe, because you can pull off busy highways, but it frees up troopers to respond to other calls.

The public can only use the online system if one car is involved and no one is hurt, and if the crash occurred on either an interstate or a U.S. or Illinois route.

"For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our troopers, and eliminate the need to wait for a trooper to make the report," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

The public can create a crash report by going to ISP's website.