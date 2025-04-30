Illinois State Police investigating reported shooting on I-57 ramp in Cook County
COOK COUNTY - One person was injured Wednesday afternoon during a shooting on a ramp to Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the northbound ramp from I-57 to 147th Street in Posen.
State police responded to reports of a shooting and confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
No lanes were closed as a result of the incident, according to police.
What we don't know:
Details about the person injured, including their condition and whether they were even shot, have not been released.
It's unclear if any suspects have been identified.
What's next:
State police say the investigation is active and ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.