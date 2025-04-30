Illinois State Police investigating reported shooting on I-57 ramp in Cook County

The Brief One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on a ramp to I-57 in Posen. Illinois State Police responded to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. No lane closures were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.



One person was injured Wednesday afternoon during a shooting on a ramp to Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the northbound ramp from I-57 to 147th Street in Posen.

State police responded to reports of a shooting and confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

No lanes were closed as a result of the incident, according to police.

What we don't know:

Details about the person injured, including their condition and whether they were even shot, have not been released.

It's unclear if any suspects have been identified.

What's next:

State police say the investigation is active and ongoing.