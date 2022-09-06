Illinois State Police squad car struck by pickup truck on I-64

article

An Illinois State Police squad car was struck by a Chesterfield resident Monday night.

At about 7:49 p.m. Monday, an ISP District 19 Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder of Interstate 64 westbound at milepost 101 in Wayne County.

The trooper's emergency lights were activated, and the trooper was standing outside the vehicle, assisting another trooper.

At that time, a gray Dodge half ton pickup truck that was traveling westbound on I-64, allegedly failed to yield to the trooper's vehicle and struck the left quarter panel area of the squad car, police said.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, 72-year-old Elvie J. Cagle, was uninjured and issued a citation for a violation of Scott's Law.

So far in 2022, there have been 18 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott's Law.