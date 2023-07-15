Illinois State Police squad car struck while trooper conducted traffic stop in Cook County

article

An Illinois State Police squad car was struck while a trooper was conducting a traffic stop in Cook County Friday afternoon.

At about 3:58 p.m. Friday, an ISP trooper was stationary on the right shoulder of the Mannheim Road Ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound. The trooper's emergency lights were activated and they were conducting a traffic stop.

At that time, a Ford Transit Z50 was traveling eastbound and attempted to pass a Freightliner truck-tractor/semi-trailer on the single-lane ramp from Mannheim, striking the rear right side of the semi-trailer, ISP said.

The Ford then failed to move over and sideswiped the driver's side mirror of the ISP squad car. The trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

The driver of the Ford, 36-year-old James C. Johnson of Chicago, was also uninjured.

He was issued citations for Scott's Law — improper passing of an emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage.

This is the twelfth Move Over Law-related crash so far in 2023.