Illinois State Police surround vehicle in Chicago's West Woodlawn neighborhood

An investigation brought Illinois State Police to the West Woodlawn neighborhood on Friday evening, where troopers surrounded a vehicle on the front lawn of an apartment building.

This unfolded near 61st Street and Prairie Avenue in a residential neighborhood.

FOX 32 Chicago chopper cameras first captured this scene at 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle at the center of the investigation was a white Alfa Romeo Stelvio with Illinois dealership plates.

The car had front-end damage and was later towed from the scene.

Illinois State Police have not yet disclosed what led up to this incident, or if any arrests were made.