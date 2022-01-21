Illinois State Police surround vehicle in Chicago's West Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO - An investigation brought Illinois State Police to the West Woodlawn neighborhood on Friday evening, where troopers surrounded a vehicle on the front lawn of an apartment building.
This unfolded near 61st Street and Prairie Avenue in a residential neighborhood.
FOX 32 Chicago chopper cameras first captured this scene at 5:40 p.m. on Friday.
The vehicle at the center of the investigation was a white Alfa Romeo Stelvio with Illinois dealership plates.
The car had front-end damage and was later towed from the scene.
Advertisement
Illinois State Police have not yet disclosed what led up to this incident, or if any arrests were made.