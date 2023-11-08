Illinois state treasurer returns over $18.9 million in unclaimed funds — what to know

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced on Wednesday that his office returned more than $18.9 million in unclaimed money in October.

The amount comprises over $18 million in cash and interest, and an additional $900,000 in stock value – benefiting 33,845 individuals who made claims.

"We help Illinois’ economy by putting money back in people’s pockets," Frerichs said in a statement. "Our efforts to improve the efficiency of reuniting people with their missing money are paying off."

The state's unclaimed property program, I-CASH, focuses on safeguarding overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, and more. Currently, the state holds over $5 billion in unclaimed property.

Individuals can check for missing money at icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.