Illinois State Trooper injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway in NW suburbs

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Addison
FOX 32 Chicago

ADDISON, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper was hospitalized following a car crash in suburban Addison on Sunday morning. 

The trooper was called to a vehicle in a ditch on westbound I-290 near Mill Road at approximately 4:39 a.m. 

While parked on the left shoulder, the trooper witnessed a vehicle lose control and strike a light post on the road's right shoulder behind where the first car went into the ditch. 

While attempting to block off the right lane of traffic where the vehicle struck the light pole, the trooper was struck by a Jeep Wrangler. 

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other injuries were reported from the Jeep or the other crashes. 

The westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed at 4:53 a.m. for investigation. 

No further information is available at this time.