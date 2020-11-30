Illinois state trooper hurt in Kennedy hit-and-run crash
CHICAGO - A state trooper was injured by a hit-and-run driver Sunday evening while driving on the Kennedy Expressway near the Loop.
The driver of a black SUV was going south near Monroe Street at 10:30 p.m. when the driver struck the trooper’s car and another moving vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver of the black SUV continued without stopping.
The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries and then released, state police said. No other injuries were reported.
State police asked witnesses of the crash to call state police at (847) 931-2405. Callers can remain anonymous.