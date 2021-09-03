Illinois State Trooper injured after chasing vehicle wanted for alleged carjacking in Chicago

An Illinois State Trooper was injured after chasing a vehicle wanted in an alleged carjacking and becoming involved in a crash with another vehicle traveling in the area.

The incident occurred Thursday around 8:20 p.m. on I-57 near Halsted Avenue.

An ISP District Chicago Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango that was wanted in an alleged aggravated vehicular hijacking that occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Chicago, police said.

After the stop was initiated, the Dodge continued traveling on the interstate and fled the scene.

Troopers followed the Dodge to 79th Street and Vincennes Avenue, where an ISP squad became involved in a crash with a Ford SUV traveling in the area, police said.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Dodge continued fleeing from the area, police said.

On 83rd Street and Vincennes Avenue, the Dodge struck a Cadillac that was traveling in the area. A second ISP squad was unable to stop in time and struck the Dodge.

The driver and only occupant of the Dodge was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and was turned over to the Chicago Police Department.

Advertisement

The female driver of the Cadillac did not report any injuries, police said.