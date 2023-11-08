Expand / Collapse search

Illinois state trooper released from hospital after being shot and beaten

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois state trooper released from hospital after being shot and beaten

Illinois State Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green was released from the hospital on Wednesday after a harrowing incident that left him critically injured three weeks ago.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois state trooper was released from the hospital on Wednesday after a harrowing incident that left him critically injured three weeks ago.

Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green was shot and beaten during a traffic stop by a suspect who is also believed to be involved in a recent murder case.

The trooper, who was hospitalized in Springfield, suffered a skull fracture, broken bones, and a brain bleed. Chapman-Green's remarkable recovery was celebrated today as he left the hospital, as he was accompanied by a police motorcade.

The trooper's assault occurred during a traffic stop when the suspect, identified as Cristobal Santana from Chicago, allegedly shot Chapman-Green multiple times. When the gun jammed, Santana allegedly resorted to beating the trooper with the weapon.

Illinois trooper shot: Shocking video reveals violent confrontation

Illinois State Police released video on Tuesday that shows the horrific shooting of a state trooper allegedly at the hands of a Chicago man last week in downstate Springfield.

Santana was eventually taken into custody, but remains hospitalized due to injuries sustained during his arrest.

Authorities say Santana is the suspect in the October murder of his ex-girlfriend in Chicago. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.