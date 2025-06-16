Illinois state troopers crash into Chicago building during police chase
CHICAGO - Two Illinois State Police troopers were injured Sunday night when their squad car crashed into a vacant building during a chase on the city's Far South Side.
What we know:
The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to state police.
Troopers were trying to stop a Dodge when the driver fled. As they were traveling south on Indiana Avenue near 137th Street with their emergency lights activated, an unknown vehicle cut in front of their car, police said. The trooper swerved to avoid the vehicle and crashed into a vacant building.
Both troopers were taken to a local hospital with injuries and have since been released.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.