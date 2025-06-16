Illinois state troopers crash into Chicago building during police chase

The Brief Two Illinois State Police troopers were injured Sunday night after crashing into a vacant building during a vehicle pursuit on Chicago’s Far South Side. The crash happened when an unknown vehicle cut in front of their squad car as they followed a fleeing suspect. Both troopers were hospitalized and later released; the second suspect was not reported to be in custody.



Two Illinois State Police troopers were injured Sunday night when their squad car crashed into a vacant building during a chase on the city's Far South Side.

Illinois State Police crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to state police.

Troopers were trying to stop a Dodge when the driver fled. As they were traveling south on Indiana Avenue near 137th Street with their emergency lights activated, an unknown vehicle cut in front of their car, police said. The trooper swerved to avoid the vehicle and crashed into a vacant building.

Both troopers were taken to a local hospital with injuries and have since been released.

No further information was provided.