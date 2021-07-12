Illinois State University offering scholarship to entice students to get vaccinated

The state has its vaccination lottery, and now, one Illinois university has created their own.

If you can prove you have been vaccinated, there is a scholarship for that. Illinois State University says they want their students vaccinated.

Students that upload their vaccination card can enter a lottery for a $1,000 scholarship; $100 will be handed out in August.

If you do not get a scholarship, your name could be one of 75 students selected for the $100 lottery. That money can buy food on campus.

This academic school year, ISU has plans to return to normal in-person learning with students staying on campus.

The university did hold vaccine clinics where 3,600 students were vaccinated. They hope this lottery announcement will encourage even more.

Students that are not vaccinated will be required to go through on campus testing and follow masking mandates.

The drawing for the scholarship and meal dollars will happen on August 23.