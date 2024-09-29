Shooting near Illinois State University leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a shooting near Illinois State University in Normal Sunday morning.

The Normal Police Department said officers were breaking up a large party in the 300 block of North Main Street around 3:42 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

Officers found two people who had been shot in the 300 block of North University.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the other remains in critical condition. Police have secured the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact the Normal Police Department. Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting "NORMALPD" to 847411 or through the Normal PD app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.