Illinois one step closer to phasing out Styrofoam food containers

By FOX 32 News
Published 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Environmental groups are praising progress on a measure to phase out Styrofoam food containers in Illinois.

The proposed law would begin the transition away from single-use plastic polystyrene in 2024.

The bill passed the Illinois House on Tuesday. It goes to the Senate next.

Twenty-two million pounds of plastic enter the Great Lakes each year, with just over half of that ending up in Lake Michigan.