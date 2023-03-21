Illinois one step closer to phasing out Styrofoam food containers

Environmental groups are praising progress on a measure to phase out Styrofoam food containers in Illinois.

The proposed law would begin the transition away from single-use plastic polystyrene in 2024.

The bill passed the Illinois House on Tuesday. It goes to the Senate next.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Twenty-two million pounds of plastic enter the Great Lakes each year, with just over half of that ending up in Lake Michigan.