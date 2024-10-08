Illinois joins 13 states and D.C. in lawsuit against TikTok over mental health concerns for children

Illinois has joined forces with 13 other states and the District of Columbia to sue TikTok, alleging that the app harms the mental health of children.

TikTok prohibits users under 13 from signing up for its main service and imposes content restrictions for users under 18.

However, 14 attorneys general, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, argue that children can easily bypass these restrictions, allowing them to access the same content as adults.

This comes despite TikTok’s claims that the platform is safe for children.