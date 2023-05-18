Illinois 'Summer Jobs Program' targeting Chicago area, Springfield college students

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is accepting applications for a summer jobs program targeting college-age students in the Chicago area and Springfield.

The program offers full-time positions with a pay rate of $15 per hour, running from June 1 to August 15.

Interested applicants must be enrolled in college or a trade school in the upcoming fall semester. The application deadline is May 31.

A total of 120 positions are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with locations in Chicago, the suburbs, and Springfield. The program aims to provide valuable work experience, skill development, and extra income for participating students.

Job responsibilities may range from assisting at DMVs to supporting various departments with special projects and events.

Giannoulias emphasized that these positions will benefit students by enhancing their resumes and helping them explore potential career interests.

To apply for a position in the Summer Jobs Program, click HERE.