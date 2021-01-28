Illinois surpasses 19,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

article

Illinois public health officials on Thursday reported 4,191 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 103 new deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the total number of known infections in the state has reached nearly 1,116,372 cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 now totals 19,067.

During a recent 24-hour period, laboratories conducted 100,119 tests that determined the seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 4.3%, according to public health officials.

As of late Wednesday, 2,802 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 567 patients were in intensive care units and 292 were on ventilators.