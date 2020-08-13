Illinois surpasses 200K coronavirus cases, adds 24 deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials on Thursday announced 1,834 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to more than 200,427.

There were also another 24 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 7,696.

Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have processed 46,006 virus tests with a positivity rate of 4%,

In total, the state has administered 3,235,807 tests.

