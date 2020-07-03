Illinois surpasses 7,000 coronavirus deaths

article

State health officials on Friday announced another 18 people died from the coronavirus in Illinois and 868 additional residents tested positive for the disease.

That raises the state’s toll to 7,005 deaths and 145,750 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last day, labs have tested 34,318 specimens of COVID-19, keeping the state’s rolling positivity rate at 2.6%.

All 102 counties in Illinois have now reported a case of the virus.