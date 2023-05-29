Illinois teacher makes history with 55 Years of dedicated service

He was on the job for 55 years — going from the chalkboard to iPads.

At 77 years old, John Prusko made history for being the longest-tenured teacher at Grove Junior High in Elk Grove Village.

Prusko says he's taught three generations of family members during that time with over 8,000 students that have sat in his classroom in 55 years.

The chemistry teacher was born and raised in Chicago.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He initially wanted to be a pharmacist, but at the time, Northeastern Illinois University didn't offer that program. He then went on to grad school at Roosevelt University.

Prusko says in August he will apply to be a substitute teacher.