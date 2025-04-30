Illinois teen with cancer surprised with dream bedroom makeover

The Brief 15-year-old Gio Flores, a Northlake teen battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, received a personalized bedroom makeover. The transformation was made possible by nonprofit Special Spaces and local McDonald's owner-operators Gianna Funkhouser and Nick Kory.



A 15-year-old Northlake teen battling Hodgkin's lymphoma received a complete bedroom makeover designed to reflect his imagination, interests and spirits.

What we know:

Gio Flores was treated to the transformation as a part of a collaboration between the nonprofit organization Special Spaces and local McDonald's owner-operators Gianna Funkhouser and Nick Kory.

The new room includes LEGO-themed artwork, healing crystals and a warm color scheme of navy and gold. Designed to be both comforting and inspiring, the space gives Gio a place to relax and recover during his ongoing treatment.

What they're saying:

"As local McDonald's owner-operators, we live and work in these neighborhoods and care about the families here," Funkhouser said. "We are proud to have been able to help bring Gio's dream room to life."

What's next:

For Funkhouser, Kory and the volunteers involved, giving back is a core part of their mission.

Now, Gio has a space that's not only tailored to his passion, but also built with care, comfort and community support at its foundation.