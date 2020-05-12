Illinois tests nearly 30,000 for COVID-19 in last 24 hours; reports 4,014 new cases

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced 4,014 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 83,021.

There were also another 144 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 3,601.

In the last 24 hours, state labs have processed 29,266 coronavirus tests. In total, Illinois has administered 471,691 virus tests.

The virus has been reported in 98 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker said the state may not hit its coronavirus peak until mid-June, according to the latest data.

In addition, Director of IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced Monday that Illinois has received its first shipment of remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients.

Last week, Governor Pritkzer announced a framework for reopening the state. He says the five-phased plan, named Restore Illinois, is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

