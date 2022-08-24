Illinois Tik Tok users eligible for payout from $92M class action privacy lawsuit

Tik Tok is paying out $92 million to settle a lawsuit — and the majority of the money will go to people in Illinois.

The lawsuit is over claims that the app violated both federal law and an Illinois privacy law.

It says the app collected data from users and shared it to other companies without people's consent.

Tik Tok users in Illinois who created videos prior to September 30, 2021 were eligible for a payment.

The deadline to submit a claim was on March 1, 2022.

