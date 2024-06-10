Illinois Treasurer's online auction: Rare coins, jewelry and more available for bidding

The Illinois State Treasurer announced a new online auction of unclaimed property scheduled to take place this month.

Scheduled from June 17 through June 21, the auction will feature jewelry, coins and currency items, including a 14-karat gold charm bracelet with eight charms, a 1783 Spanish Milled Dollar encased with a certificate and a 1997 U.S. quarter-ounce platinum-proof coin.

"The online auction offers a convenient way for people to shop from anywhere and find a variety of distinctive items they can add to a personal collection or give as the perfect gift," said State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

Additional highlights include a 2001 American Buffalo proof, uncirculated silver dollars and a series of five 1928 $5 redeemable-in-gold notes in consecutive order.

A total of 100 lots will be available, each consisting of one or more items.

To view auction items, go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled "Storefronts." Scroll down to the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction, select it and then click on the tab labeled "Upcoming Store Items."

To be eligible to participate, bidders must register with iBid if they haven’t previously done so.