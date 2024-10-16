Illinois trooper honored with Medal of Honor after suffering injuries in Will County crash

article

An Illinois State Police (ISP) trooper was awarded the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor on Tuesday after he suffered incapacitating injuries in a Will County crash in 2021.

The award was presented to ISP Trooper Brian Frank by Gov. JB Pritzker and ISP Director Brendan Kelly.

On Feb. 15, 2021, Trooper Frank was responding to a traffic crash in Will County and pulled behind the wrecked vehicles in the left lane with his emergency lights activated, ISP said.

Another vehicle then crashed into the rear of Trooper Frank's squad car, causing incapacitating injuries to him.

The driver of the other vehicle was charged with aggravated reckless driving and violating the Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law.

"One of the highest distinctions in all of law enforcement, the Medal of Honor is awarded to brave officers who put themselves in harms way to keep Illinoisans safe and protected," said Pritzker. "Trooper Frank, in his service to Illinois State Police, and in the example he has set during his recovery, has set a high standard of bravery and made our state a better and safer place — especially for his fellow officers. ​ This Medal of Honor will not even begin to repay Trooper Frank’s sacrifices, but I hope it serves as a reminder of the reverence we hold him in and the incredibly positive impact of his service."

The Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.

Trooper Frank received the award alongside his wife, Lauren Frank, who is a strong Move Over Law advocate.

"Navigating Brian's severe traumatic brain injury recovery and aftermath has been the hardest thing I ever could have imagined," said Lauren Frank. ​ "We are 3.5 years out and still waiting for Brian to return to full consciousness. ​ The setbacks, the complications, the legal matters, the medical bills, the home life adjustments, just to name a few obstacles since the crash, have been incomprehensible. ​ I am grateful to take a moment to pause and recognize Brian for the hero that he is."

Trooper Frank continues to work towards recovery.