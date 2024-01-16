Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force provides update on statewide goals

The members of the Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force are sharing an update on their goals.

The task force was created by a Senate bill last year, with the goal of developing a statewide plan to connect educational projects on the history of the Underground Railroad in Illinois.

The group had their first meeting on Tuesday and shared an update on their plans going forward.

"We just kind of exchanged ideas, and it was nice to see that the energy was there around a singular focus. And that is, how do we promote Illinois and the rich history that we have?" said state Sen. Dave Koehler, Assistant Majority Leader.

Task force members say their goal is to have a report ready to deliver to the General Assembly by sometime next year, outlining their next steps in the preservation of historic sites and the educational opportunities connected to them.