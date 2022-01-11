Illinois warns of fake COVID-19 pop-up testing sites

COVID-19 testing sites are popping up all across the Chicago area, but there’s a warning that some may not be legit.

Many people in Illinois are turning to COVID pop-up sites and the Illinois attorney general says they aren't all real.

There's a nationwide shortage of COVID tests and appointments are hard to come by. So, crooks are hoping to cash in on you being desperate.

There are red flags you should spot for these testing sites, such as if they want you to pay out of pocket or upfront using your credit or debit card.

"We're concerned about sites that may never actually do the testing. Sites that may utilize your private information to seek reimbursement again and again," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

No pop-ups have been shut down yet. But suburban areas like Naperville are seeing a rise of the pop-up COVID testing sites.

City staff are starting to investigate if the locations are properly licensed.

"If you look at certain sites and people aren't even observing safety protocols at the site, that should be a signal to you right there. If they're asking for too much information, that might be a signal that they're gonna utilize that information for something else," Raoul said.

If you do see a pop-up site that you believe may not be legit, you can report it on the Illinois attorney general's website.

To verify a legitimate testing site, you can visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website, the Cook County Department of Public Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.