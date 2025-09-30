Illinois woman scammed out of $17K by two East Coast men, sheriff says

The Brief An 80-year-old Chicago area woman lost $17,000 in a PayPal-related scam. Detectives arrested two men from New York and New Jersey after a traffic stop on Monday. Authorities say more than $16,000 was found in their car from a separate suspected scam.



An 80-year-old woman from Green Oaks was tricked into handing over $17,000 after falling victim to a PayPal scam, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Sheriff’s detectives said the woman received a fraudulent email earlier this month, claiming she had made a $760 PayPal purchase. The email directed her to call a phone number if she hadn’t approved the charge.

When she called, the scammers gained access to her bank accounts. They shifted money between her accounts and convinced her PayPal had accidentally refunded her too much. The woman was told to withdraw $17,000 in cash and hand it over.

On Sept. 8, she met with Danny Paio, 29, of New York, New York, at a senior living center in Green Oaks. Investigators said Paio took the money while Chul Paik, 44, of Englewood, New Jersey, drove the rental car used in the scheme.

Paio and Paik | LCSO

Detectives used license plate readers to identify the suspects’ vehicle. On Monday, Elmhurst police spotted the car and pulled it over. Sheriff’s detectives responded and arrested both men after interviews. They also found more than $16,000 inside the vehicle, believed to be linked to another scam.

What they're saying:

"This case is another reminder of how far criminals will go to target and exploit vulnerable victims," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement.

What's next:

Paio and Paik are both charged with felony theft. They were being held in the Lake County Jail, pending their court hearing on Tuesday morning.