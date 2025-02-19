Illinois woman accused of stabbing mother in head with kitchen knife

article

The Brief A 20-year-old Vernon Hills woman, Sashary Almanza, was arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother in a domestic batteryThursday morning. Police found Almanza about 10 minutes after she fled the scene and recovered the suspected weapon, a kitchen knife. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for a stab wound to the head and later released from the hospital.



A 20-year-old Vernon Hills woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her mother in the head early Thursday morning, according to police.

Mother stabbed in Vernon Hills

What we know:

Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Jackson Court around 7:06 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a mother had been stabbed in the head by her daughter. The caller told police the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Sashary Almanza, had run away following the alleged stabbing.

Vernon Hills police found Almanza about 10 minutes later, roughly half a mile from the residence, and took her into custody without incident. Officers also recovered the suspected weapon, described as a kitchen knife, at the scene of the arrest, police said.

Investigators determined that the stabbing stemmed from an encounter in the home’s kitchen just before the 911 call.

Almanza was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, both felonies. She remains in custody at the Lake County Jail following a detention hearing.

Almanza's mother, 46, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with a stab wound to the head. She was treated for a cut and was later released.

Vernon Hills police were assisted in the arrest by officers from the Libertyville and Mundelein police departments.