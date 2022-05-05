'I'm numb': Woman dies in sister's arms after Detroit drive-by shooting

A woman is mourning her sister after she was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit over the weekend.

Precious Dobbs said she was sitting at the kitchen table with her sister, Princess Dobbs, when someone fired more than a dozen shots into her home in the 13500 block of Rockdale around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Princess, 36, was struck, and died in her sister's arms.

Princess Dobbs

"I'm numb. I don't have feeling. I don't know what do or say," Precious said. "I don't want anyone to have a memory of a loved one going like that. I don't wish that, I don't wish this feeling on anybody at all."

Princess leaves behind three children, including a 2-year-old.

"I feel empty. If you see Princess, you see Precious; if you see Precious, you see Princess," Precious said. "It's not going to be that no more. It's just going to be me. That hurts. They don't know how bad they hurt me."

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Footage that police released show black and white images of a sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze, speeding between vehicles away from the scene.

Advertisement



