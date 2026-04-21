Impaired driver accused in deadly Belmont Cragin hit-and-run; victim is 7th killed this year

The Brief A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed Sunday night in Belmont Cragin; police say she was in a crosswalk when a red pickup hit her and fled. Alderman Felix Cardona Jr. says the driver made a U-turn, then stopped at a nearby business to continue drinking before being located by police. City data shows tens of thousands of hit-and-run crashes annually in Chicago, but arrests occur in fewer than 1% of cases.



A 65-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, and new details from a local alderman suggest the driver was impaired.

What we know:

Chicago police said the woman was walking southbound on a crosswalk Sunday night in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue when a red pickup truck struck her and fled the scene.

Police have not released her identity.

Alderman Felix Cardona Jr., who represents the 31st Ward, said he spoke with investigators and described the driver’s actions after the crash as disturbing.

"He did a U-turn, stopped on Central and went into a business to continue his drinking," Cardona said. "Thankfully, we had people there describing the vehicle. The vehicle was literally down the street and they captured the gentleman."

The woman is the seventh person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago this year.

City data shows tens of thousands of hit-and-run crashes happen annually, but only a fraction lead to arrests, often fewer than 1%.

Experts point to several factors, including drivers fleeing to avoid charges, limited surveillance and delays in gathering evidence, and challenges identifying vehicles after the fact.

What's next:

Cardona said the city is working on pilot programs aimed at improving pedestrian safety, including clearer traffic markings and signal changes designed to slow drivers and reduce conflicts at intersections.

Chicago police said detectives are currently speaking with a person of interest. Cardona said he has not been able to reach the victim’s family.