Next month, thousands of people in Indiana will have to start using 10 digits for local calls

Thousands of Indiana residents are going to have to get used to a new way to make phone calls.

Starting on Oct. 24, everyone in the 219 and 574 area codes will be required to use 10 digits, rather than just seven, to make phone calls. For example, you won't be able to call "555-5555" to order pizza. You'll have to dial 219-555-5555 to get fed.

The change is being made to accommodate the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which will be available after July 16, 2022, just by calling 988. The lifeline can be reached before and after that date at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The 219 area code largely covers Lake, Porter, La Porte, Newton, and Jasper Counties in Indiana. The 574 area code covers North-Central Indiana.

People living in other area codes in 35 states, including all four of Indiana’s neighboring states, are also implementing 10-digit dialing to accommodate the 988 Lifeline.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP