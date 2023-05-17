Expand / Collapse search

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway reopens after shooting investigation

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

I-290 inbound lanes closed at Cicero for shooting investigation

Traffic is being diverted off of the inbound Eisenhower at Cicero for an active shooting investigation. The closure began around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A shooting on I-290 caused major traffic delays Wednesday morning as Illinois State Police investigated.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the inbound Eisenhower near Cicero Avenue around 5:16 a.m.

A man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Eastbound traffic was diverted off at Central Avenue as all inbound lanes were closed. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The lanes were reopened as of 7 a.m. 

Residual back-ups remain, causing headaches for commuters. 

One person was killed and another seriously injured on the Eisenhower in a separate shooting Tuesday morning. 