Inbound Eisenhower Expressway reopens after shooting investigation

A shooting on I-290 caused major traffic delays Wednesday morning as Illinois State Police investigated.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the inbound Eisenhower near Cicero Avenue around 5:16 a.m.

A man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off at Central Avenue as all inbound lanes were closed.

The lanes were reopened as of 7 a.m.

Residual back-ups remain, causing headaches for commuters.

One person was killed and another seriously injured on the Eisenhower in a separate shooting Tuesday morning.