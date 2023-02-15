Increase in homeless people reportedly sleeping at O'Hare Airport

Travelers passing through O'Hare International Airport are noticing an increase in the number of homeless people sleeping in the airport.

This is according to pictures taken at the airport and posted to social media.

Some of the photos show people staying in the baggage claim area, hallways and vestibules.

There has been a recent spike in the unhoused population, according to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

The Chicago Department of Aviation issued the following statement in response:

"The CDA is aware of the increasing population of unsheltered individuals at O'Hare International Airport. It's a common occurrence at this airport and airports nationwide when temperatures drop in the winter months. The City of Chicago's Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) and their delegate agencies continue to provide 24/7 outreach to unsheltered residents at O'Hare."