Increase in thefts forces suburban libraries to protect Dr. Seuss books

A suburban Chicago library says that someone walked off with some of the Dr. Seuss books that are going out of print.

Like many libraries, the Niles-Maine District Library has made it so that copies of the books, including "To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," and "If I Ran the Zoo" can only be used in the library, they cannot be checked out.

But someone took them out of the library anyway. The patron did return the books when the library called.

The Lake Forest Library has also put the Seuss books in question behind a desk for in-building use only to stop anyone from stealing them.

The books are not being banned, but the Dr. Seuss Enterprises has decided not to publish new copies because of racist imagery.