23 undocumented immigrants arrested in Indiana sweep, feds say

The Brief A three-day federal operation led to the arrest of 23 undocumented immigrants in Indiana. Most of those arrested had prior criminal records, including OWI and drug offenses. Four individuals were arrested on federal warrants, including one previously convicted of cocaine trafficking.



Federal agencies arrested 23 undocumented immigrants in the Bloomington and Evansville areas during a joint operation from April 29 to May 1.

What we know:

The operation focused on public safety concerns, targeting individuals with prior criminal records across southern Indiana.

Of those taken into custody, 18 had prior criminal arrests or convictions, officials said. Among them:

10 were previously arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).

10 were linked to crimes that caused injury to others.

Three had histories of drug-related offenses.

Four people were arrested on federal warrants. ICE identified them as:

Martin Cortez-Lopez, 36, who was arrested leaving court in Bloomington. His record includes multiple cocaine possession charges and resisting law enforcement. He also had a prior removal in 2011.

Amin Reynosa-Diaz, 29, who was taken into custody at a construction site in Evansville. His criminal history includes domestic violence and DWI charges. He was removed in 2019.

Jaime Ortiz-Guzman, 46, arrested in Bloomington, has past convictions for fraud, battery, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated and without a license. He was a previously removed felon.

Jonathan Regules-Hernandez, 44, was arrested in Bloomington following a short foot chase. His background includes larceny, drug trafficking, and breaking and entering. He was a previously removed felon.

ICE arrest in southern Indiana | Provided

What they're saying:

Douglas Thompson is the Assistant Field Office Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Chicago. He released the following statement.

"ICE officers are integral in keeping communities across our country safe from those who would commit violent, criminal acts," he said. "Thanks to our federal law enforcement partnerships, criminal aliens with no lawful basis to remain in the U.S. will be held accountable to the immigration laws of our nation."

The coordinated operation involved ICE, the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.