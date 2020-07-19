Indiana Dunes launches 'Think Before You Beach' anti-COVID campaign

The Indiana Dunes National Park has launched a coronavirus safety campaign urging visitors to the northwestern Indiana park to practice social distancing and other precautions when they hit the beach.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the park's "Think Before You Beach" campaign began Saturday with signs posted around Lake Michigan's shoreline, and with social media posts and videos, reminding visitors to social distance, wear a mask and use public facilities with caution.

The campaign comes as Indiana reports nearly 57,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 927 cases reported Sunday. More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19, including two reported Sunday.

