Expand / Collapse search

Indiana Dunes launches 'Think Before You Beach' anti-COVID campaign

Published 
Indiana
Associated Press

Because of COVID-19, Indiana beaches are the new summer spots for Illinoisans

Chicago’s lakefront will officially open on Monday, but only the trail, which is to be used exclusively for exercise. So folks wanting to relax in the sun are taking trips to Indiana.

CHESTERTON, Indiana - The Indiana Dunes National Park has launched a coronavirus safety campaign urging visitors to the northwestern Indiana park to practice social distancing and other precautions when they hit the beach.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the park's "Think Before You Beach" campaign began Saturday with signs posted around Lake Michigan's shoreline, and with social media posts and videos, reminding visitors to social distance, wear a mask and use public facilities with caution.

MICHIGAN CITY BEACHES CLOSED BECAUSE OF CROWDS

INDIANA CORONAVIRUS HOSPITALIZATIONS HIGHEST IN A MONTH

GIRL, 9, DROWNS AT CAMPGROUND IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

The campaign comes as Indiana reports nearly 57,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 927 cases reported Sunday. More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19, including two reported Sunday.
 