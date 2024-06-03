Indiana hot air balloon crash: 2 people airlifted to Chicago hospitals with severe burns

A hot air balloon crash in Northwest Indiana left three people injured Sunday evening.

The Lowell Fire Department responded to the 18100 block of Oklahoma Street in an unincorporated area east of Lowell, Indiana just before 7 p.m.

First responders were told the balloon may have come into contact with power lines.

The hot air balloon was found crashed in a bean field in the 19000 block of Mississippi Street south of State Road 2. The balloon and basket were still attached to each other and three people were found inside.

The basket had caught fire and two of the passengers had to be airlifted to Chicago due to severe burns. One person was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the other was transported to Loyola Hospital. The pilot was transported by ambulance to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) Response Operations Center was contacted to investigate. The NTSB assigned an investigation officer from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA will investigate the crash site and damage to the balloon envelope and basket.